Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Agent Cody Banks movie (2003) - Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff, Angie Harmon

Agent Cody Banks movie (2003) - Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff, Angie Harmon

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Agent Cody Banks movie (2003) - Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff, Angie Harmon

Agent Cody Banks movie (2003) - Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff, Angie Harmon

Agent Cody Banks movie trailer (2003) - Plot synopsis: A government agent trains Cody Banks in the ways of covert operations that require younger participants.

Director: Harald Zwart Writers: Ashley Miller, Zack Stentz, Scott Alexander Stars: Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff, Angie Harmon

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jasonsanderford

Jason Sanderford I’m just really worried we’re not gonna get another Agent Cody Banks movie. 30 minutes ago

latrointhemist

very stable genius Mike C. RT @bigbang: Is this a knockoff dog movie clearly referencing 2003 smash hit Agent Cody Banks???? I need to watch this. https://t.co/zebDe2… 13 hours ago

bigbang

chronically tired ❤🦓♿🦖 Is this a knockoff dog movie clearly referencing 2003 smash hit Agent Cody Banks???? I need to watch this. https://t.co/zebDe2XRYd 1 day ago

jimadair3

jimadair3 Important question: is the Jon Lovitz voicing a dog movie "Agent Toby Barks" in the ACBCU (Agent Cody Banks Cinematic Universe)? 1 day ago

SoCal9233

PacificSouthwest71 Because of #Quarantine ,no doubt a lot of movie time to pass the boredom. So, #WhatMoviesUSeenLast48Hrs I've see… https://t.co/6OFRWxbh5y 2 days ago

HokupaaM

Hokupa’a Fan Account agent cody banks is such an underrated movie 3 days ago

ConceptOfDredd

Herr Doktor Asher Gelzer-Govatos Everybody out there writing paeans to the experience of going to the movie theater, meanwhile I'm here remembering… https://t.co/UYUu4QSjY8 3 days ago

ChaoTyrion

Tyrion Chao🇺🇸 Hot Angie Harmon Entry | Agent Cody Banks 2003 Thriller Action Movie https://t.co/GCWZEplXcq via @YouTube 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.