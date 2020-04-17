Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Other Governors Discuss Reopening States With President Trump

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Other Governors Discuss Reopening States With President Trump

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Other Governors Discuss Reopening States With President Trump

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Other Governors Discuss Reopening States With President Trump

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says the future of reopening the economy depends on the data and, more importantly, testing.

He and other governors spoke with President Donald Trump on Thursday as new guidelines aim to reopen business and get people back to work; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Realblack212

ℰｖａgℯℓ lｓt ℴℱ t ℏℯ sℴǜ ℓ ℘ℴℯt℟ｙ ḿaｎ RT @nytimes: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended New York's shutdown to May 15, in coordination with other states: “What happens after then? I d… 2 hours ago

HOHGOV

Hastings-on-Hudson Governor Andrew M. Cuomo NYS Coronavirus Update: NYS on PAUSE Extended -- Face Coverings on Public Transit -- Plann… https://t.co/ka6vWQpB7D 2 hours ago

henrygonzalezj1

Henry Gonzalez jr RT @CBSNewYork: NEW YORK STATE ON PAUSE EXTENDED: No matter what happens elsewhere, New York will stay on lockdown for at least another mon… 2 hours ago

retiredtotravel

Traveling Again RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update -- April 16, 2020 https://t.co/CGsky2MCfQ 4 hours ago

retiredtotravel

Traveling Again RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update https://t.co/cjuiMhEJB5 4 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York NEW YORK STATE ON PAUSE EXTENDED: No matter what happens elsewhere, New York will stay on lockdown for at least ano… https://t.co/XBMjT5klRI 4 hours ago

musicmrs

Carol Eminian Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update https://t.co/4ew1ZhlZ3z via @YouTube #DailyBriefing 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.