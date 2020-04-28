'Who was supposed to blow the bugle' on coronavirus, asks NY Gov. Cuomo

Global  

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo questioned why no one sounded the alarm late last year on the potential for the coronavirus to spread from China to the United States.

"Where was the whole international health community?" asked Cuomo.

Cuomo, who has traded barbs with U.S. President Donald Trump over who was to blame for the crisis, appeared to criticize federal agencies, the intelligence community and the press while saying the primary responsibility did not lie with the states.

"Where was everyone?" Cuomo asked rhetorically at Tuesday's (April 28) daily briefing, referring to the initial response after it emerged that China was grappling with a deadly virus that could arrive in the United States.

"Where was the whole national host of experts - the WHO, the NIH, the CDC - that whole alphabet soup of agencies?" asked Cuomo.

"Governors don't do global pandemics.

Right?

But there's a whole international, national health community would do that.

Where are all the experts?

Where was the New York Times, where was the Wall Street Journal, where was all the bugle blowers who should say: 'Be careful.

There's a virus in China that may be in the United States,'" said Cuomo.




