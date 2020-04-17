Global  

Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 17:11s - Published
Frank Luntz on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the 2020 campaign

Pollster Frank Luntz joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in on the U.S. presidential race, Biden's top picks for a running mate, and how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the 2020 campaign.

MichelleN20

Michelle Don't Play That 🤓🇺🇸🐄💨 RT @RepDanCrenshaw: Frank Luntz understands better than most how divided Americans are over politics. That has never been more relevant as… 1 hour ago

