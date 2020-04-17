Global  

World Central Kitchen Steps In For Chicago Kids, Health Care Workers

The kitchen at Barrio in River North is back in operation to provide meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

