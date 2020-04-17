World Central Kitchen Steps In For Chicago Kids, Health Care Workers Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:53s - Published 18 hours ago World Central Kitchen Steps In For Chicago Kids, Health Care Workers The kitchen at Barrio in River North is back in operation to provide meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. 0

