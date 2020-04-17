Researchers find longest animal ever recorded

Global  

Researchers found a new submarine creature off the coast of Australia while aboard the Falkor research ship.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN According to a press release from the Schmidt Ocean Institute, researchers found a new submarine creature off the coast of Australia while aboard the Falkor research ship.

The team completed twenty 4,500 meter dives and totaled over 181 hours of deep-sea exploration using a remotely operated submarine called SuBastian.

During this expedition, the marine specialists spotted a type of string-like sea creature called siphonophore Apolemia.

Scientists estimated that its outer ring is roughly 46 meters long.

Logan Mock-Bunting, a spokesperson for the Schmidt Ocean Institute, told Newsweek that although exact measurements are pending, its length could be over 119 meters long.

Siphonophores are related to corals and jellyfish.

They are an entity made up of a connected colony of cloned zooids that work as a team to keep the siphonophore alive.

