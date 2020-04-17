Global  

Royal family write to Army veteran and fundraiser Tom Moore

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall have written to Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £17 million for the NHS and whose fundraising efforts have captured the heart of the nation.

William has also made an undisclosed donation to the 99-year-old’s appeal.

