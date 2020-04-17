Global  

Led By Donkeys project PPE message on Parliament

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Led By Donkeys project a message from NHS workers concerned about the lack of PPE onto the side of the Houses of Parliament.

