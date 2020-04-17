William and Kate send message of appreciation to Captain Tom Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published now William and Kate send message of appreciation to Captain Tom The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have thanked 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £17 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden. 0

