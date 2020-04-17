Never Do These Things on a Work Computer

Lad Litter @andrewwhiteau Well, same here. Never seem to be able to work these things out. Yesterday I had trouble with thirsty 1 hour ago

Elly Mhungu 🦁(Murakashi) 🔥🔥🔥🔥🦁🦁 @CdeNMaswerasei @edmnangagwa Nothing is wrong iwe, it will never work as long as the people dont want it to work It… https://t.co/IP5mknuBeM 4 hours ago

Zilla @kloysius I have permanent tendinitis damage from years of over work with keyboards, mice and tablets. Please take… https://t.co/sWz0mxkgWs 5 hours ago

I am the Man @shmoopyb Gahh!! Why am I never coming up with these kinda things!! Work brain, work! 5 hours ago

Kay KEELY @WilliamdeVry1 I know you are Canadian by birth, so I tend to give you a mulligan for not knowing how these things… https://t.co/g4s3GTcETU 7 hours ago