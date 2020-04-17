Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Never Do These Things on a Work Computer

Never Do These Things on a Work Computer

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Never Do These Things on a Work Computer

Never Do These Things on a Work Computer

Just because you use it 40 hours a week, doesn’t mean it’s really yours.

Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LadLitter

Lad Litter @andrewwhiteau Well, same here. Never seem to be able to work these things out. Yesterday I had trouble with thirsty 1 hour ago

NobleKennyOA

Kenny OA @Frankmezor @MoghaluKingsley @idmann_mit @NigeriaGov @cenbank @GEJonathan These people have this slave-master menta… https://t.co/4fpIflex8C 3 hours ago

mhungu

Elly Mhungu 🦁(Murakashi) 🔥🔥🔥🔥🦁🦁 @CdeNMaswerasei @edmnangagwa Nothing is wrong iwe, it will never work as long as the people dont want it to work It… https://t.co/IP5mknuBeM 4 hours ago

luckyhobix

Sunshine Hobi⁷ 🐯🐱🐰²⁰¹³ TAEGI NEEDS A SELCA FRL @LoveTettejoon @neptuneartyk Omgg!!! Never feel like you need to owe your readers something!! We are so lucky you e… https://t.co/l1vaR56HPg 5 hours ago

beanyzilla

Zilla @kloysius I have permanent tendinitis damage from years of over work with keyboards, mice and tablets. Please take… https://t.co/sWz0mxkgWs 5 hours ago

i_am_the_m_a_n

I am the Man @shmoopyb Gahh!! Why am I never coming up with these kinda things!! Work brain, work! 5 hours ago

KayKEELY

Kay KEELY @WilliamdeVry1 I know you are Canadian by birth, so I tend to give you a mulligan for not knowing how these things… https://t.co/g4s3GTcETU 7 hours ago

jessica_jane16

Jessica Nelson They never got appreciated as they should’ve. But during these storms it’s been so different. People have been so t… https://t.co/QYoztNYNsY 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.