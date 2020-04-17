Global  

Nick Wright: If Washington passes on Tua, it'll be a huge mistake

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to talk the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Nick agrees with former quarterback Trent Dilfer, who believes Tua Tagovailoa is the most talented quarterback in the draft.

Although he's not down on Joe Burrow, Nick tells Kevin and Mangini why he does think the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins are making a mistake by not making Tua their first pick.

