Self-Isolating Couple Build Tiny Art Museum For Their Pet Gerbils

A self-isolating couple have created a miniature art gallery for their pet gerbils.

Filippo Lorenzin and Marianna Benetti spent their time in lockdown wisely designing the gallery featuring four exquisite paintings modelled on famous masterpieces.

Versions of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Edvard Munch’s The Scream and Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss grace the museum’s walls, all rendered in Benetti’s expert hand.

Each comes with its own animalistic twist, subbing in a rodent where a human might otherwise feature.

According to Filippo, Pandoro and Tiramisù love the gallery.