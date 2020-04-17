Global  

Trio of sports cars appear to have drag race on UK motorway during coronavirus lockdown

Trio of sports cars appear to have drag race on UK motorway during coronavirus lockdown

Trio of sports cars appear to have drag race on UK motorway during coronavirus lockdown

The driver of a truck captured the moment three vehicles on the M6 motorway near Warrington, Cheshire appeared to initiate a drag race while roads were quiet during the coronavirus lockdown.

Filmed on April 11, the footage shows a Mercedes and two Porsches line up in individual lanes then speed off in a race-like fashion.

The filmer said: "It looked like something out of a Top Gear." "This is silly and dangerous under normal conditions but during COVID-19 lockdown it is plain selfish," they added.

