Trio of sports cars appear to have drag race on UK motorway during coronavirus lockdown

The driver of a truck captured the moment three vehicles on the M6 motorway near Warrington, Cheshire appeared to initiate a drag race while roads were quiet during the coronavirus lockdown.

Filmed on April 11, the footage shows a Mercedes and two Porsches line up in individual lanes then speed off in a race-like fashion.

The filmer said: "It looked like something out of a Top Gear." "This is silly and dangerous under normal conditions but during COVID-19 lockdown it is plain selfish," they added.