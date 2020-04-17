Global  

'Not absconding': Tablighi Jamaat chief's lawyer on ED money laundering case

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
A day after the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, his lawyer has said that he is cooperating with agencies.

The case comes days after he was booked under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Tablighi Jamaat Markaz has emerged as one of the main clusters of COVID-19 disease.

State governments have been scrambling to trace people who attended the meet and quarantine them.

