Tablighi Jamaat chief should've warned people: AAP MP on Covid hotspot source

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said Tablighi Jamaat chief Mualana Saad should have warned people earlier.

Singh, speaking on the Nizamuddin Covid cluster, said the situation could have been avoided if Maulana Saad took steps earlier.

The Tablighi jamaat chief was booked under sections of the Epidemic Disease Act.

He was separately booked by ED under the money laundering case.

Nearly 30% of India’s Covid-19 cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat, Health Ministry had confirmed on Saturday.