Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FIFPro > Women's soccer will be suffer more than the men's game - FIFPRO

Women's soccer will be suffer more than the men's game - FIFPRO

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Women's soccer will be suffer more than the men's game - FIFPRO

Women's soccer will be suffer more than the men's game - FIFPRO

The recent progress of women's soccer is at risk of being undone as the sport is brought to a standstill, according to the world players' union FIFPRO.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Women's soccer will be suffer more than the men's game - FIFPRO

The global union for all soccer players FIFPRO said in a report published Thursday (April 16) that the women's game could face an "existential threat" and many players could lose their livelihoods the longer the game stays at a standstill.

FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said in an interview to Reuters on Friday that "It is a massive hit to the game absolutely and we must also understand it's not just the big tournaments." Baer-Hoffmann said while club football was the main source of income in the men's game, many female players were "very much dependant in terms of their income for representing their country." The women's game also depended heavily on international tournaments for visibility, meaning that the postponement of the Olympic Games, from 2020 to 2021, was a significant blow.

Captain of north London team

Class="kln">Arsenal, Kim Little, added many players had been left in a "vulnerable position." She expressed concern for peers who may have to work another job because financially they can't just live off their footballing wage, which could jeopardise the professionalisation of the women's game.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 Women's soccer will be suffer more than the men's game - FIFPRO https://t.co/HYqZEFt5kO 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women's soccer will be hit harder by COVID-19 than the men's - FIFPRO [Video]

Women's soccer will be hit harder by COVID-19 than the men's - FIFPRO

The recent progress of women's soccer is at risk of being undone as the sport is brought to a standstill by the novel coronavirus according to the world players' union FIFPRO.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 09:30Published
U.S. Soccer Says Men's Team Has 'More Responsibility' Than Women's [Video]

U.S. Soccer Says Men's Team Has 'More Responsibility' Than Women's

It made the assertion in a court filing related to the Women's National Team's gender discrimination lawsuit.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published