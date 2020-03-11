Women's soccer will be suffer more than the men's game - FIFPRO

The global union for all soccer players FIFPRO said in a report published Thursday (April 16) that the women's game could face an "existential threat" and many players could lose their livelihoods the longer the game stays at a standstill.

FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said in an interview to Reuters on Friday that "It is a massive hit to the game absolutely and we must also understand it's not just the big tournaments." Baer-Hoffmann said while club football was the main source of income in the men's game, many female players were "very much dependant in terms of their income for representing their country." The women's game also depended heavily on international tournaments for visibility, meaning that the postponement of the Olympic Games, from 2020 to 2021, was a significant blow.