Couple Surprised at Witnessing a Tornado

Occurred on April 12, 2020 / Prentiss, Mississippi, USA Info from Licensor: "News said that a powerful tornado was coming our way.

We could hear it from our house as it was to the west of us, but could not see it.

It sounded like it was headed toward a family members house who lives 3 or 4 miles from us.

Knowing they were not at home and after it had passed, we went to check and try to find the path, not knowing another tornado was coming.

After not finding the path, we traveled other roads to try to find out where it had gone and decided it must not have touched the ground in our area.

Making a loop, we headed back home.

After not finding the first tornado, we accidentally ended up in the second one."