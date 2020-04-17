Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Release 'I'm Ready' Music Video | Billboard News

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Release 'I'm Ready' Music Video | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Release 'I'm Ready' Music Video | Billboard News

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Release 'I'm Ready' Music Video | Billboard News

The pop vocal powerhouses come together to take charge of falling in love with a special someone.

"I'm ready for someone to love me," they declare in the bass-y chorus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sophiehmusic95

Sophie ⚓️🎧🎤🎶 RT @thesoulfuldemi: I NEED SAM SMITH AND DEMI LOVATO TO RELEASE A FULL ALBUM TOGETHER!!! PERIODDD‼️‼️‼️ 14 minutes ago

Katheri99791842

Eva Ross RT @scooterbraun: Demi will be on YT Live with Sam in 10 mins (3:45pm) for the release of ‘I’m Ready’ at 4pm (Midnight UK). ⁠LIVE: Sam Smi… 15 minutes ago

MU4SB19

Miss Universe 👸 @2bunsolovesSB19 @SB19Official Beside SB19 songs, I really love the new song release of Sam Smith and Demi Lovato:… https://t.co/HNDZ0vMAOA 24 minutes ago

wheremoegoes

Moe NEW SONG RELEASE!!: Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I’m Ready https://t.co/Ud0wTshlSy via @YouTube 36 minutes ago

Demininkedisi1

Demininkedisi RT @ChartsAct: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato will release their duet "I am Ready" this week! 500 REPLIES HERE WITH: SAM AND DEMI WE’RE READY.… 38 minutes ago

lovatic__lover

lovatic_lover RT @ThePopHub: Sam Smith and Demi Lovato will release their new single “I’m Ready” this Friday, April 17th. https://t.co/31he4kfvDR 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: In the accompanying video for "I'm Ready," released Thursday, Demi Lovato and Sam Smith engage in a number of Olympian events, inc… 3 hours ago

TheMusicTimes

Music Times Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Release Collab "I'm Ready" https://t.co/gBjDyxGXTv 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.