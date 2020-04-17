Web Extra: Satou Sabally Interview before WNBA Draft Video Credit: KEZI - Published 6 hours ago Web Extra: Satou Sabally Interview before WNBA Draft While the bulk of pre-WNBA Draft attention has been focused on Sabrina Ionescu, the other two members of Oregon's 'big three' are preparing for the next step in their careers. 0

