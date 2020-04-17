Global  

Schools Closed For Rest Of Year, Retail Opening Soon Says Texas Governor Abbott

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 33:11s - Published
Texas Gov.

Greg Abbott gave an update Friday afternoon on plans to slowly start opening the state’s economy back up as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

He also talked about plans for non-Coronavirus-related medical procedures and the rest of the 2018-2019 school year.

