Coronavirus Stay At Home Order Expires April 30; Gov. Abbott Partially Reopening Texas Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 06:32s - Published 5 days ago Coronavirus Stay At Home Order Expires April 30; Gov. Abbott Partially Reopening Texas With Gov. Abbott's new executive order all retail stores, restaurants, malls and theaters can reopen on Friday, but at 25% capacity.

Recent related news from verified sources Alamo Drafthouse, others won't reopen on Friday Texas has left the decision to reopen starting May 1 up to certain businesses with new orders from...

Dallas salon owner tears up citation during 'Open Texas' rally in Frisco Hundreds of demonstrators crowded together in front of Frisco City Hall on Saturday, demanding Gov....

