Mike Conley Defeats Zach LaVine to Win H-O-R-S-E Championship The Utah Jazz point guard won the title over the Chicago Bulls guard in the championship round on Thursday night.

Conley advanced to the final round by eliminating former WNBA star Tamika Catchings on Sunday and former NBA star Chauncey Billups in their semifinal matchup on Thursday.

LaVine advanced to the championship after defeating former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce on Sunday and current WNBA star Allie Quigley in their semifinal matchup on Thursday.

Conley took down LaVine "H-O" to "H-O-R-S-E" to win the event, which was televised by ESPN.

Conley was the only one of eight contestants to play on a home indoor basketball court, and he used his ability to make shots with both his right and left hand to advance.

Mike Conley, via statement