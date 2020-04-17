Pueblo Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Murder Of Mother-In-Law Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:25s - Published 6 days ago Pueblo Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Murder Of Mother-In-Law Pueblo police arrested Melanie Cuevas in connection with the death of her mother-in-law. Katie Johnston reports. 0

