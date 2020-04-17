Global  

Police: 3 Charged In Shooting That Killed Sgt. James O'Connor

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s
O'Connor was killed while serving a warrant.
NEW THIS EVENING WE'RELEARNING PHILADELPHIA POLICEHAVE CHARGED THREE PEOPLE INTHE SHOOTING DEATH OF SERGEANTJAMES O'CONNOR, SERGEANT OWECORN WAS SHOT AND KILLED MARCH 13TH SERVING AN ARRESTWARRANT IN FRANK FOR.DISTRICT ATTORNEY LAH LARRYKRASNER SAY THEY HAVE ARRESTED21 YEAR-OLD HASON ELLIOTT,CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF THEMURDER INCLUDING ONE FORSHOOTING AN OFFICER.




jeff06164191

Demon1313 @iheartmindy @dflenick I don’t care what race religion ethic group or anything else. When police shooting is report… https://t.co/1hNHSYsHAa 31 minutes ago

RayTruant

McMasterMBF @cdavidnaylor @NightShiftMD @cityoftoronto @JohnTory Lone teen charged >$700 for shooting hoops. Police made a rea… https://t.co/D823pIJyVR 2 hours ago

CEaston66

colin.r.easton @rando2988 @mykingbrian @Reuters The Oxford English dictionary has but one spelling. Self defence was in quotation… https://t.co/dOTPi74Xqp 7 hours ago

News4Winnipeg

News4Winnipeg Teen charged in incident that led up to police-involved shooting - https://t.co/i2vfcMli2x https://t.co/OXuZp6acWB 22 hours ago

Mistah_E1

Mistah_E #Repost official_darryl_reed (@get_repost) ・・・ I'm asking that all my folks please repost this execution and demand… https://t.co/lI8JBO8FDO 23 hours ago

APB_LEM

Captain Obvious Reposted from official_darryl_reed I'm asking that all my folks please repost this execution and demand these offic… https://t.co/fW84IlISPR 1 day ago

keithamccluskey

Keith McCluskey RT @TheTornadoNews: Three men charged in the shooting death of Philadelphia Police Officer James O'Connor. #PhillyUnderSiege https://t.co/… 3 days ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News Three men charged in the shooting death of Philadelphia Police Officer James O'Connor. #PhillyUnderSiege https://t.co/p1VgalVecy 3 days ago

