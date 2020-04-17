Police: 3 Charged In Shooting That Killed Sgt. James O'Connor Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 days ago O'Connor was killed while serving a warrant. 0

Police: 3 Charged In Shooting That Killed Sgt. James O'Connor NEW THIS EVENING WE'RELEARNING PHILADELPHIA POLICEHAVE CHARGED THREE PEOPLE INTHE SHOOTING DEATH OF SERGEANTJAMES O'CONNOR, SERGEANT OWECORN WAS SHOT AND KILLED MARCH 13TH SERVING AN ARRESTWARRANT IN FRANK FOR.DISTRICT ATTORNEY LAH LARRYKRASNER SAY THEY HAVE ARRESTED21 YEAR-OLD HASON ELLIOTT,CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF THEMURDER INCLUDING ONE FORSHOOTING AN OFFICER.





