Exploring Financial Assistance Options

Local business owners are scrambling to figure out what's next following the recent announcement from the federal government.

As we told you yesterda?no more applications will be accepted for the payroll protection program.

The money is gone.

Here at stampede's bar and grill in mason city?

The owners are feeling a bit unsteady right now?

Not knowing if they'll be able to stay in business through the pandemic?

Because not enough customers are coming through the door.

And while there are programs that are aimed to help small business owners to stay on their fee?

The most popular one?

The paycheck protection program?

Has run out of money.

So?

Now what?

Today?

I sat in on the finance fridays online seminar put on the pappajohn center at niacc.

The center is announcing measures for businesses?

And answering questions about businesses who have already started the application process.

For employers?

They may have confusion over whether they can use the loan for backpayment of "if those expenses are associated with that timeframe, i'm of the opinion you can pay them out of your ppp fund.

You may not be able to use those to be forgiveable, because they're not in that 8 week window."

The pappajohn center has a hotline business owners can call for further questions?

Or to inquire about any programs. we'll have that number under this story on our website at kimt dot com.

On the local level?

There are some programs. you are asked to contact your local chamber of commerce?

