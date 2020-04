Health Officials Say It's Not Safe To Reopen States Just Yet Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:13s - Published 2 days ago Stephanie Stahl reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Health Officials Say It's Not Safe To Reopen States Just Yet ON SOUTH STREET FROM SOUTHPHILADELPHIA, CHANTEE LANS FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".WITH ALL OF THE DISCUSSIONABOUT REOPENING HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY IT IS NOT SAFENOW AND THERE IS NO TIME FRAMEON WHEN IT WILL BE.ONGOING HOLD UP CENTERS ONLIMITED TESTING SUPPLIES.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL HAS MORE ON THE HEALTHCONCERNS FOR LIFTING THERESTRICTIONS, STEPHANIE.REPORTER: BIGGEST FEAR ISRESURGENCE OF THE VIRUS,DOCTORS SAY IF THERESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED TOOEARLY, COVID-19 COULD COMEBACK WITH A VENGEANCE.COVID-19 TEST RESULTS HAVEBEEN SPORADIC BUT OVERALLTREND IN PENNSYLVANIA SHOWS USA SLIGHT REDUCTIONS, THE MAINCRITERIA FOR LIFTINGRESTRICTIONS IS A SUSTAIN 14DAY DOWNWARD TREND.COVID-19 CONTINUES TO POSEA SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTHTHREAT IN PENNSYLVANIA.WE NEED MORE OF THESE.WE NEED THOUSANDS MORE.REPORTER: PHILADELPHIAHEALTH COMMISSIONER SHOWEDSWAB TESTING MATERIAL THAT ISNEEDED TO ACCURATELY MEASURETHE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 TODETERMINE WHEN IT IS SAFE FORPEOPLE TO INTERACT IN PERSON.WE NEED TO HAVE WIDESPREADTESTING TO OPEN UP THEECONOMY.IF WE DON'T HAVE TESTINGAVAILABLE WE ARE RIGHT BACK INTHE SAME BOAT.WE HAVE TO QUICKLY IDENTIFYCASES AND MAKE SURE THEY DONOT SPREAD TO OTHERS SO WE DONOT HAVE IT SPIKE AGAIN.REPORTER: IN DELAWARE WHERECASES HAVE FLATTEN GOVERNORCARNEY SAYS HE IS UNITED WITHOTHER GOVERNORS IN PUSHING THEWHITE HOUSE TO FINE WAYS TOMAKE MORE TESTING SUPPLIESAVAILABLE.BEFORE WE CAN TALK ABOUTREENTRY IT IS TO HAVE ATESTING PROGRAM FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND MOREGENERALLY FOR THE PUBLIC SOTHAT WE CAN MANAGE THE ECONOMYAND THE HEALTH OF THECOMMUNITY AT THE SAME TIMESAFELY.REPORTER: THE QUESTION ONEVERYONE'S MINE ABOUT WHEN,WHEN CAN OUR LIVES RESUME?STILL NO TIME FRAME FOR THAT.WE ARE NOT TALKING DAYSRIGHT NOW.I KNOW THAT IS DIFFICULT FORPEOPLE.THE UNCERTAINTY IS VERY TOUGHBUT WE NEED CERTAIN CONDITIONSIN PLACE NERD FOR TO US REOPENREPORTER: IS WHAT THE HOLDUP WITH THE ONGOING ISSUEABOUT TESTING SUPPLIES?WELL, BASICALLY SUPPLIERS HAVERUN OUT AND THEY ARESCRAMBLING TO FIND OR MAKEMORE.OTHER TESTING METHODS WITHBLOOD OR SALIVA ACCURACY COULD





