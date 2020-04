After chilly start, temps climb into low 60s Saturday Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:55s - Published 2 days ago After chilly start, temps climb into low 60s Saturday There is a freeze warning heading into Saturday morning. Be sure to cover your tender plants. Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s Saturday. Rain chances will increase late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. 0

AT 41 AND STILL UP TO TRENTON 39FIRST ALERT FORECAST WILL HAVETEMPERATURES DROPPING BACK INTHE 40'S.COOLING DOWN CALMER WINDS WHATWE SAW AND BREAKS IN THEOVERCAST FOR LATER ON THISEVENING.CHECKING OUT THE WEEKEND.IT STARTS OFF COLD.FREEZE WARNING.NO MATTER WHICH DIRECTION YOUHEADLINING I-70 DOWN INTERSTATE49.EVEN FARTHER IN THE NORTHLAND.WE HAVE FREEZE WARNINGS OUT.THAT MEANS SEVERAL HOURS WHERETHE TEMPERATURE DIPPING BELOW32.BETWEEN 1:00 AND 9:00 WILL BECRITICAL HOURS.LOW TEMPERATURES THEMSELVESRIGHT AT FREEZING, LIBERTY BELOWFREEZING 31 IN KANSAS CITY.TAKE A TRIP DOWN 50 HIGHWAY,LEES SUMMIT, 20 TO THE NORTH.MARYVILLE AND TRENTON 29 DEGREESWE HAVE SUNSHINE.39 WILL BE BY 8:00.WARMING UP TO THE FORTH'S BY, DO40'S BY THE AFTERNOON HOUR.THIS WILL BE THE DAY TO GET THEERRANDS RUN WITHOUT MUCHPROBLEM.FIRST ALERT FUTURE SCAN SHOWSCHANCE OF RAIN ON THE INCREASE.LOOK AT THE CLOCK.THIS IS SATURDAY EVENING.COUPLE OF STRAY SHOWERS.THEY MOVE THROUGH AND THEN ONSUNDAY MORNING, FEW STRAYSHOWERS.BUT THE TEMPERATURES EVENTUALLYWILL BE ABOVE AVERAGE.AS YOU SEE HERE, AT LEAST FORSUNDAY, IT LOOKS SOGGY COMPAREDTO TOMORROW.THOSE ARE THE CHANGES IADDRESSED IN THE FIRST ALERTNINE DAY FORECAST.TEMPERATURES GETTING CLOSER TOAVERAGE, 66 IS OUR NORMAL.CHANCE OF SHOWERS ON SUNDAY HIGHOF 62 AND THEN DRIES OUT FOR ONEDAY, 40'S IN THE MORNING ANDAFTERNOON HIGH 66.HERE COME THE 70'S TUESDAY ANDWEDNESDAY BUT CHANCE IN T --CHANCE OF RAIN I





