NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:52s - Published
Friday was the 6th straight day with below normal high temps!!

Most of the day Saturday should be windy, but mainly quiet with mild highs in the upper-50 to lower 60s.

There will be a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with a weak front rolling through.

It will be cooler by the lake.

Sunday will start with a few clouds and highs in the upper 40s to low-50s.

All in all, not that bad of a weekend.

A stray shower is possible across th north, Weak systems moving through next week will produce a bit of a roller coaster ride of temps with on/off shower chances.

