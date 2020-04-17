NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Friday was the 6th straight day with below normal high temps!!

Most of the day Saturday should be windy, but mainly quiet with mild highs in the upper-50 to lower 60s.

There will be a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with a weak front rolling through.

It will be cooler by the lake.

Sunday will start with a few clouds and highs in the upper 40s to low-50s.

All in all, not that bad of a weekend.

A stray shower is possible across th north, Weak systems moving through next week will produce a bit of a roller coaster ride of temps with on/off shower chances.