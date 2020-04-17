Learning from World Leaders

Workout./// as coronavirus spreads in our area... city leaders are doing what they can to mitigate the spread.

Mayor kim norton is at the forefront of rochester's efforts to fight the common enemy.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with what she's been up to?

Isabella?

Xxx well... it's not easy leading a community through a worldwide pandemic.

Luckily?

Mayor kim norton is getting some help from some people you might have heard of: people like barack obama and bill gates.

Mike bloomberg has been collaborating with harvard on a program that provides mayors with information on managing the covi?19 pandemic.

Hundreds of mayors across the world take part in these virtual meetings.

World leaders like barack obama and bill gates offer advice and support to local leaders.

Xxx "bill gates spoke specifically about this being a global health issue, he's been interested in this issue for years, there are resources he gave us, he talked about the need for testing, he talked about plasma therapies and how promising those are."

Mayor kim norton says while this pandemic has weighed heavily her shoulders?

She is learning a great deal partnering and collaborating with others.

Live in rochester isabella basco?

Thank you isabella.

These meetings happen every