Coronavirus updates: President Trump announces guidelines for reopening states

The plan calls for allowing businesses and schools to reopen gradually in three phases, each lasting 14 days.

President Trump announcing newguidelines for reopening the economy.We're not opening all at once, but onecareful step at a time.

The plan callsfor allowing businesses and schools toreopen gradually in three phases, eachlasting 14 days.

Healthy Americans willnow be able to return to work asconditions on the ground alot.

Insteadof a blanket shutdown, we will pursue afocus on sheltering the highest riskindividuals.

Guidance doesn't specify atime line, but list a set of criteriaand benchmarks like testing andhospital capacity for each state to usein making their decisions.

This as NewYork joins other viral hot spots inextending stay at home orders to May15th.

I need a coordinated action planwith the other states so one month willcontinue to close down policies.

Whathappens after then?

I don't know.Different states are in differentplaces with regard to where they are,and that there needs to be a prettyambitious and aggressive testingprogram.

In place is part of that.Federal officials say some socialdistancing measures may need to stay inplace through the end of the year.Ultimately, governors will decide whento relax restrictions.

The things thatI've got, it see, is a sustaineddecrease in the number of positives.Robust testing now.

Under these newguidelines, states would not begin faceone until they see a reduction in newcases over a 14 day period.

Also,hospitals in those states must haveadequate protective gear, beds andventilators.

And a robust testingprogram for high risk health careworkers also must be in place inWashington.

I'm Sally Kid.




