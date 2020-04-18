Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Selected As Honorary Draftees In WNBA Draft

Global  

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:46s - Published
The WNBA honored Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Friday during the draft, announcing the trio as honorary draftees.

