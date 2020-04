Evo Italian Restaurant teams up with Boys and Girls Club of Martin County to meet needy for family meals

PANDEMIC..AS PEOPLE ARE LOSING JOBS,CHILDREN ARE NOT RECEIVINGMEALS FROM SCHOOLS& AND HARDTIMES ARE FALLING ON MANY.

ASWPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MEGHANMCROBERTS SHOWS US -- A NEWRESTAURANT IS STEPPING UP TOTHE PLATE TO SERVE GOURMETMEALS& TO MARTIN COUNTYFAMILIES.<< 00:00:35:15 "HEY GUYS, HOWARE YOU?" THIS HAS BEEN HOWTHOUSANDS OF MARTIN COUNTYFAMILIES... 00:00:33:07 "THREECHILDREN EACH PLEASE." HAVEBEEN MAKING SURE DINNER IS ONTHE TABLE& FOR WEEKS NOW.06:40:55:04 "BY THE END OFTHIS WEEKEND, WE WILL HAVEDISTRIBUTED JUST OVER 29,000MEALS." THE BOYS AND GIRLSCLUB OF MARTIN COUNTY STARTEDSERVING UP DINNERS RIGHT AFTERSCHOOLS CLOSED.

00:00:15:10"AND HOW MANY MEALS WOULD YOULIKE TOTAL TODAY?" BUT THEDEMAND FOR MEALS HAS BEEN MORETHAN THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBANTICIPATED.

06:42:03:13"THERE HAVE BEEN A COUPLE OFOCCASIONS WHERE WE HAVE RUNOUT OF FOOD, PARTICULARLY ATTWO OF OUR LOCATIONS, SO THENEED GROWS DAILY IN VOLUME ANDSEVERITY SO AN ANONYMOUS BIGSUPPORTER OF THE CLUB& DECIDEDTO CALL ONE OF THEIR FAVORITELOCAL RESTAURANTS TO SEE IFTHEY COULD HELP.

ASKING EVOITALIAN RESTAURANT CHEF ANDOWNER ERIK PETTERSON IF HECOULD HELP SERVE 120 MEALS ADAY.

06:35:11:05 "BEFORE HEFINISHED I WAS LIKE YES, WHENDOES IT START.

HE WAS LIKERIGHT NOW.

HUNG UP THE PHONEAND THIS IS AMAZING" THANKS TOA DONATION& CHEF PETTERSON ISSERVING ITEMS RIGHT OFF HISMENU& 06:37:03:28 "CHICKENFRAÇAISE OVER SWEETPEAPARMESAN RISOTTO.

TODAYTHEY'RE ENJOYING MYGRANDMOTHER'S RECIPE FORSUNDAY SAUCE/ GRAVY/"SOMETHING MADE WITH A LITTLEEXTRA CARE& KNOWING THIS MIGHTBE ONE OF THE NICER MEALS SOMEFAMILIES MIGHT HAVE HAD INSOME TIME.

06:32:11:21 "WE'REHERE PICKING UP DINNER."SERRENA JONES SAYS EVERYLITTLE BIT HELPS& AS SHESTAKING CARE OF FEEDING FOURCHILDREN.

06:32:31:18"ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY'RESNACKING AND EATING AND BORED,SO YEA, IT'S NICE TO BE ABLETO COME AND BE ABLE TO GET ALITTLE BIT OF A BREAK."KEEPING CHEF PETTERSON'SBUSINESS AFLOAT, AND MARTINCOUNTY FAMILIES WITHOUT AWORRY OF BEING HUNGRY.06:39:08:25 "WIN, WIN, WIN,WIN.

