Three Ducks taken in WNBA Draft Top-10

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
"with the first pick in the 2020 wnba draft, the new york liberty select sabrin ionescu from the university of oregon."

Nats of reaction- move to vo after sound goes out.

That is how the world saw sabrina ionescu make oregon women's basketball history again.

Ionescu was widely regarded to be the number one pick to the liberty for quite some time now.

Today it was made official.

The eugene star will be taking a bite off the big apple.

"yeah it is a blessing.

I am just blessed to be able to spend this time with my family and my coach bill duffy.

I am just really blessed to be in this position that i have worked so hard for my entire life."

Now heading into the day, the oregon women's basketball had never seen a first round selection.

Well after two picks today, they had two of them.

Because the very next selection... "with the 2nd pick in the 2020 wnba draft, the dallas wings select satou sabally from the university of oregon."

Nats of reaction, move video after sound drops.

Sabally was part of the dominate big three for the oregon ducks this season.

She was intially projceted to be picked third.

But last week she jumped to 2nd.

Since then it has been very expected that the ducks would have back to back selections.

And the rumors about ruthy hebard being selected to the liberty with ionescu started.

The chicago dream selecting at number 8 had different ideas.

"with the 8th pick in the 2020 wnba draft, the chicago sky select ruthy hebard from the university of oregon.

So oregon coach kelly graves was right.

Remember yesterday he told us on the show that he had a feeling hebard was going number 8 to chicago.

The coach had the inside




