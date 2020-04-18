Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ricky Gervais won't bring back The Office

Ricky Gervais won't bring back The Office

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Ricky Gervais won't bring back The Office

Ricky Gervais won't bring back The Office

Ricky Gervais will never bring back 'The Office' as he thinks "David Brent at 60 is too sad".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Will Ricky Gervais bring back ‘The Office’? #RickyGervais #TheOffice https://t.co/EiDU4zRYBb 21 minutes ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment And that's that on that https://t.co/LQGjptsuck 6 hours ago

murashanigilbe1

Murashani Gilbert RT @TheSun: Ricky Gervais says he’ll never bring back The Office https://t.co/a8JCaZiXzX 8 hours ago

TheSun

The Sun Ricky Gervais says he’ll never bring back The Office https://t.co/a8JCaZiXzX 8 hours ago

millerman14

Eric The Red Graham Norton Show viewers point out key thing missing from lockdown episodes: 'Bring back canned laughter' https://t.co/drcZm5mAYb 8 hours ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Ricky Gervais says he'll NEVER bring back The Office - but would do After Life series three https://t.co/s6G8x6qCak 10 hours ago

IrishSunOnline

The Irish Sun Ricky Gervais says he'll NEVER bring back The Office - but would do After Life series three https://t.co/Vn1W1haiFc 10 hours ago

fransezas

Franseza Graham Norton Show viewers point out key thing missing from lockdown episodes: ‘Bring back canned laughter’ - The I… https://t.co/pz1FX8LkoD 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.