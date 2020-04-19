No inter-state travel of migrant workers allowed after Centre opens some economic activities

The government today said 67% of wheat crop sown in winter (rabi crop) has been harvested despite the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said there is "minimal or no disruption" in harvesting rabi crop and sowing of summer crop during the lockdown.

No inter-state travel of migrant workers must be allowed after the centre implements its decision to open some economic activities in non-hotspot areas from tomorrow, the Union Home Ministry said in its advisory to the states on Sunday and other news #COVID19 , #CoronavirusLockdown , #CoronavirusOutbreak