No inter-state travel of migrant workers allowed after Centre opens some economic activities

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:17s - Published
The government today said 67% of wheat crop sown in winter (rabi crop) has been harvested despite the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said there is "minimal or no disruption" in harvesting rabi crop and sowing of summer crop during the lockdown.

No inter-state travel of migrant workers must be allowed after the centre implements its decision to open some economic activities in non-hotspot areas from tomorrow, the Union Home Ministry said in its advisory to the states on Sunday and other news #COVID19 , #CoronavirusLockdown , #CoronavirusOutbreak

