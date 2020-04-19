Fort Wayne Together: Locals team up to help businesses and health care workers

Local businesses get working for a good cause.longtime fort wayne faithfuls like "the old fort soap company" keep it coming with face masks.fox 55's mallory beard shows us how they're keeping "fort wayne together" during this difficult time.

The covid-19 pandemic is a heavy a weight to bear.

Especially for small businesses.

Bethany ballard//headwaters lifestyle company "i knew that i wanted to do something when covid hit our community and do something to lift peoples' spirits."

So local organizations like young leaders of northeast indiana got to the drawing board to make some magic.

Tim zink//young leaders of northeast indiana "we were noticing on social media a lot of local restaurants, organizations, individuals, doing positive things in response to covid 19 in the area and we saw all these stories going up on instagram and fb and we were like we should put together a hashtag to help curate those stories."

Tim is referring to the hashtag: fort wayne together.

Bethany's company, headwaters lifestyle, partnered with the young leaders to encourage residents to support local restaurants and bars through selling t-shirts.

The response was overwhelming.

Bethany ballard//headwaters lifestyle company "i've honestly just been blown away by it."

The old fort soap company shares the same sentiment.

Owner hagan amburgey knows their hand made masks are crucial for health care workers.

Hagan amburgey//old fort soap "we know that when you have to go to work, especially in a time like this, to be able to have masks to wear to be able to protect yourself so you can keep going to work and remain healthy is very important."

The crew at old fort soap continues to make hand sanitizer and soap goodie bags for the public to stay clean.

But like most of us, they miss when we could we be clean and be together.

Hagan amburgey//old fort soap "it would be nice to have that back where nobody's fearful of losing somebody they love."

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.

