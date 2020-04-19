Days after stone-pelting, Moradabad locals shower flower petals at medical team

A medical team in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad was showered with flower petals by residents.

The medical team reached the area to pick up a COVID-19 patient.

Earlier, stones were pelted at health workers in the same area.

Around 17 people were arrested for the attack on medical team and cops.

Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that assailants would be charged under National Security Act.

Uttar Pradesh has had over 700 Covid cases and over 10 deaths so far.