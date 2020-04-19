Global  

'No relaxation in lockdown restrictions,' says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a press briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal said the national capital is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The number of containment zones are also being increased.

The chief minister said that keeping in mind the present situation in the national capital, the administration has decided to provide no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions.

“The situation will be reviewed again after a week,” he said.

