AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

The players and coaching staff of Serie A club AS Roma agree to go without wages for four months to help the club cope with the financial troubles brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

VAN DRIVING ALONG STREET STORY: The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months' salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when the season will be able to re-start.

Roma said in a statement on Sunday (April 19) that the players would forego the wages they were due to receive between March and the scheduled end of the season in June.

Roma said the players would also top up the wages of other club employees who were placed on the Italian government's social safety net scheme to ensure they received their regular monthly income.

The club management will also give up a percentage of their earnings.

Players at Juventus, Parma and Cagliari have also agreed to wage reductions.

However, a Serie A recommendation that similar cuts be made at all top flight clubs has been rejected by the players' union which argues that those at smaller clubs are less able to afford reductions.

Roma said that the if current season resumes and is completed, the players had agreed on an incentive-based plan to be paid "subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives".

According to Roma, the players told Fiengo in a letter that they were ready to start playing as soon as possible but "we also realise that all this will not be enough to face the economic consequences of the current emergency.

(Production: Kurt Michael Hall)




