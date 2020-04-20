social media post

Alleged death threat made against him on social media.

That reported threat...called on people to use the second amendment to quote "eliminate the governor".

Abc 36's monica harkins is live at the capitol.

Monica, this comes after protests this week...the first we've seen against the governor's coronavirus policies.

### governors get backlash, but this...state police took notice of.

A man posted on social media...calling for people to exercise their right to bear arms to "eliminate" the governor.

Troopers say they took screenshots of the reported threat and sent them to k- s-p headquarters in frankfort.

But the man who wrote the post...the courier journal newspaper in louisville reports he says it wasn't a threat at all.

The courier journal writes he added the comment about the second amendment to highlight what he calls the governor's constitutional violations.

The post he made does reference governor beshear's actions during the coronavirus....incl uding requiring protesters to social distance and restricting mass gatherings...like church services.

Other lawmakers have come to beshear's defense, including.... when asked about the alleged threat at his 5 p-m coronavirus briefing...the governor didn't directly address it, but says he's confident in state police.

Kentucky state police...couldn't be in better hands c1 3 kentucky state police says it doesn't release information about how it handles threats against the governor or about any updated security measures relating to the threat.

Live in frankfort, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

