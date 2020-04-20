Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Wants To Be Released From Prison Early Because Of COVID-19

Billy McFarland created the failed music festival, Fyre Festival, and was put in jail for federal fraud charges.

The organizer is now asking the federal judge who presided over his case to release him from prison.

According to Business Insider, McFarland wants to serve the rest of his six-year sentence under home confinement.

His lawyers argue he has preexisting health conditions that put him at higher risk to develop severe symptoms from COVID-19.

Court documents show McFarland has “extreme” allergies and asthma.