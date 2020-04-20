Global  

At least 17 dead in worst recent mass shooting in Canada

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — A man disguised as a police officer killed at least 17 people across Nova Scotia this weekend in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history, Canada's National Post reports.

Canadian police said the suspect set fires and shot at people while dressed as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer and driving what looked like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

The 12-hour rampage ended Sunday morning in a standoff at a gas station outside Halifax when the suspect was caught by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police confirmed in a press conference Sunday evening that he was dead.

Among those people killed was Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.

According to reports, he was a denturist who collected old police cruisers and other police memorabilia.

The spree was the worst mass shooting in Canada in 30 years, surpassing the death toll of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal.

