Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 03:29s - Published
America saw protests against stay-at-home orders intensify over the weekend as Governor’s criticised Donald Trump’s demands to open the economy back up.

In Britain, the government’s handling of the crisis is under pressure, as weekend reports gave a sense of drift and lack of action in the critical early part of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is opening back up after reporting minimal deaths and a so far successful strategy in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

And Ellie Goulding gatecrashed a wedding, singing the first song for a NHS worker who’s wedding had been postponed.

