It's back to the land for Britain's laid off workers

Thousands of willing workers across the UK have answered a call from Britain’s farmers to ensure harvests can be picked and aren’t left to rot in the ground.

International travel restrictions have meant the usual workforce mainly from Eastern Europe are unlikely to come this year.

And now many Brits in need of work, having been laid off or furloughed.

So they’ve taken to the fields.

It’s backbreaking work picking and cutting crops and it’s not for everyone, but for those including Craig O'Neill, a bricklayer by trade, it’s a tough job, but for now he’s happy to do it.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRICKLAYER, CRAIG O'NEILL, SAYING: "I've got three children so I need to be working.

I'm self-employed as a bricklayer, so you can't apply for a grant until June.” This “land army” effort has not been seen in England since the Second World War, when the drafting of mainly women civilians to harvest Britain's crops saw a similar response.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) says around 80,000 jobs need to be filled and the clock is ticking.

Already asparagus and cucumbers are being picked, then in May its strawberries, raspberries and spring onions.

There’s no let up by the time June comes when it’s peas and beans season.

It’s not just those who’ve recently become unemployed or furloughed who are pitching in.

Willing workers are coming in the shape of students and low risk prisoners freed from jails.

Though some farmers remain wary based on their previous experience with British workers - who tend not to last the season.

For now, there doesn’t seem to be a shortage in those wanting to get their hands dirty.

One fruit grower in the south-east of England said they’ve been inundated with applications.

More than 700 for 180 positions.