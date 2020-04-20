Global  

Retired Prince Philip Breaks Silence to Thank Essential Workers

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Retired Prince Philip Breaks Silence to Thank Essential Workers

Retired Prince Philip Breaks Silence to Thank Essential Workers

Though he retired from public life nearly three years ago, Prince Philip broke his silence to thank health care workers and others working during the COVID-19 crisis.

0
