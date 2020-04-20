Brazilians protest against coronavirus lockdown measures

Hundreds of residents in Sao Paulo, Brazil, protest against the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Footage from April 18 shows hundreds of cars on Rebolcas Avenue sounding their horns as demonstrators wave flags.

Brazil has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America - more than 36,500 - and at least 2,347 deaths.

Luciana Barros, the one who captured the video, claimed that many residents are against the strict measures imposed by President Jair Bolsonaro to curb the spread of the pandemic.