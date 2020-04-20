Global  

Salman Khan Perfect Shot Playing Archery in Lockdown with Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan along with about 20 more people is currently quarantined at the superstar’s Panvel farmhouse due to coronavirus lockdown.

Along with sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur is also at the farmhouse with Salman.

We recently came across a video shared by his fan club on Instagram where Salman can be seen playing Archery and people applauding his shot.

