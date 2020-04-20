Women of Different Salaries: What Are Your Tips For Saving Money? Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3 weeks ago Women of Different Salaries: What Are Your Tips For Saving Money? We asked various women of different salaries: What are your tips for saving money? Find out what money saving advice different women have to share. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Women of Different Salaries: What Are Your Tips For Saving Money? [bouncy upbeat money]- Eat leftovers for lunch.- Pay for everything in cash.If it's tangible, it'sharder to part with.- I'm very, very thrifty.I don't go out for food often.I cook for myself usingingredients that aren'tthat expensive, and Ishop sales whenever I can.- Making food at home,bringing a flask out.Yeah, I'm that girl, and couponing.- Pay yourself first.- Track your savings.- I made so little moneyfor most of my lifethat I tend to live pretty frugally.Even now if it's something I really want,I tend to let it simmer ratherthan buying it immediately.- Cook cheap meals.- Cut impulsive purchases.- Direct deposit intoyour savings account.If it's never in your checking account,you'll forget it's there.- I am terrible at saving.I just try and earn more.- Invest as much as you can.- Have a budget and keeptrack of your spendings.Have a short and long-term goal.





