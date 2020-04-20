Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications The Tony Award-nominated actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed that her husband had his right leg amputated on Saturday.

Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding, according to Kloots.

Amanda Kloots, via Instagram Cordero has been on a ventilator and unconscious at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since contracting COVID-19 last month.

Kloots has been sending daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son so that Cordero could see them when he wakes up.

Cordero is best known for his role in the 2014 Broadway adaptation of the 1994 Woody Allen film 'Bullets Over Broadway,' for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.