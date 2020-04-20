Broadway Star Nick Cordero
Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications The Tony Award-nominated actor's wife,
Amanda Kloots, confirmed that her husband
had his right leg amputated on Saturday.
Cordero had been treated with
blood thinners to help with
clotting in his leg, but doctors had to stop the treatment because it
was causing internal bleeding, according to Kloots.
Amanda Kloots,
via Instagram Cordero has been on a ventilator and unconscious
at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles
since contracting COVID-19 last month.
Kloots has been sending daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son so that Cordero could see them when he wakes up.
Cordero is best known for his role in the
2014 Broadway adaptation of the 1994
Woody Allen film 'Bullets Over Broadway,' for which he received a Tony nomination
for best featured actor in a musical.