Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WBZ News Update For April 20, 2020

WBZ News Update For April 20, 2020

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:53s - Published
WBZ News Update For April 20, 2020

WBZ News Update For April 20, 2020

Hyde Park Coronavirus Testing Site; Boston Marathon Runners Stay Home; Tuesday Afternoon Storms

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lsv1D

4LSV1D, Egyptian Princess of the Lost and Damned RT @alfred_twu: April 20 update - Led by Georgia, six Southern states with Republican governors plan to coordinate. North Carolina, which… 35 seconds ago

Richiestoke

Richard McGinley RT @ScottishFA: NEWS | Joint Response Group Update – Monday, 20 April. https://t.co/TpGsaaOzrr 53 seconds ago

Breza35796855

B reza RT @parvinfarazmand: Iran: Coronavirus Update, Over 32,800 Deaths, April 20, 2020, 6:00 PM CEST - NCRI https://t.co/XDNCNDcpLi #coronavirus… 2 minutes ago

Breza35796855

B reza RT @STehraniparsa: #Iran: #Coronavirus Update, Over 32,800 Deaths, April 20, 2020 - #NCRI The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (#PMO… 2 minutes ago

SaltWireNetwork

SaltWire Network LIVE: Monday, April 20 Newfoundland and Labrador COVID-19 update | SaltWire https://t.co/MdwpwX3jN1 https://t.co/agsdqMRuWM 2 minutes ago

Marshall9News

Marshall Zelinger "This will be a different summer here in Denver, CO." @MayorHancock talks about a gradual opening, not just a flip… https://t.co/nPxC8XbgXK 2 minutes ago

DDA604

dda604 The DDA Daily COVID-19 Update for Monday, April 20th, 2020: The Prime Minister uses his daily update to address the… https://t.co/vJQ25Q20eJ 2 minutes ago

TK_Hito

Hito RT @govsingapore: Here’s the 20 April update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore For more: https://t.co/0yOAyEaTCr https://t.co/ZWquOk7… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.